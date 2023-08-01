Parents and guardians of school age students can get a break on back-to-school shopping this weekend at retailers in Iowa.

Iowa’s sales tax-free weekend is August 4-5, an ideal opportunity to pick up clothing and school supplies without paying state and local sales taxes. Consumers will save at least $6 on every $100 they spend on school related items.

“With the average family spending $864 on back-to-school items, that’s almost as much as people spend for the winter holidays,” said Carol Ehlers, a human sciences specialist in family finance with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Many households set aside money year-round to help cover their holiday expenses and the same should be done for back-to-school purchases. This should not be a surprise and needs a spending plan.”

The sales tax holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4 and runs until midnight on Saturday, August 5. Click here for information on what is exempt, rules for the weekend and which items of clothing are considered exempt.

For more information on Iowa’s sales tax holiday, including lists of taxable and exempt items, click here.