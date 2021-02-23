Iowa’s Seventh Judicial District selects new District Associate Judge

Kimberly K. Shepherd was chosen last week by the District Court judges for the Seventh Judicial District to replace retired Judge Phillip Tabor as a District Associate Judge.

Shepherd, of Bettendorf, was among three candidates chosen by the Clinton County Magistrate Appointing Commission.

Shepherd received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and is currently employed as a Senior Assistant County Attorney with the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.