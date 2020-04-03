IowaWORKS helps people file unemployment claims

IowaWORKS is doing its best to help anyone who needs it.

The employment agency has a website with information as well as a webinar explaining how to file an unemployment claim.

Another way people can apply to receive assistance is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications for those impacted by the CARES Act and those include self employed folks, independent contractors, non-profit employees, gig economy workers or those requesting an extension of benefits,” said Martha Garcia-Tappa, business marketing specialist.

Garcia-Tappa said they are waiting to process people’s applications once the Department of Labor provides more guidance for them.