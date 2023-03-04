IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held bi-weekly on Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. a news release says.

The lineup of employers for March 6 includes:

RJK Inc. – Hiring for Process Operator, Maintenance Technician, Lab Technician, E&I Technicians.

USPS – Hiring for City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier.

Rock Island Arsenal Child and Youth Services – Hiring for Child & Youth Program Associates.

Genesis Health System – Hiring for RN, Lab Tech, MA’s, Pharmacy, EMT/Paramedics.

Novelis – Hiring for Production, Mechanic, Electrician.

Harris Pizza – Hiring for Management team, Pizza makers, line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Order Takers.

Mediacom Communications Corporations – Hiring for Broadband Specialist; Customer Sales and Service Representative – Call Center and Front Counter positions available.

Volt Workforce Solutions – Hiring for Customer service, Finance/Accounting, Diesel Mechanics, Industrial.

City of Bettendorf – Hiring for Seasonal Parks, Golf Course and Recreation positions.

International – Hiring for Family Service Sales.

StaffNOW – Hiring for Supply Chain Logistics.

Team Staffing Solutions – Hiring for Industrial, Clerical and Manufacturing.

For more information, call IowaWORKS at 563-445-3200.