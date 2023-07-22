IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, at 1801 A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, a news release says.
The weekly hiring event is held every other Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for July 24 are:
- Bickford Home Care – PRN caregivers
- PSSI – Food Safety Sanitor (labor)
- Mediacom Communications – broadband specialist and customer sales and service representative
- QPS Employment – machine operators, assembly, press operators, part hangers, welders
- Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services – Child & Youth Program associate
- Illinois Department of Corrections – corrections officer, nurses, office positions, accounting/fiscal, educators, support staff and many more!
- Royal Publishing – sales
- Alltown Bus Service – school bus drivers
- Genesis Health Systems – RN, lab tech, MAs, pharmacy, EMT/paramedics
- Novelis – Production, mechanics, electricians
- FedEx Ground – Part time package handler
- LMT Defense – CNC machinist, QA manager, inventory control clerk, design engineer, maintenance repairman, production planner
- VOLT – Forklift, general laborer, assembly
- Illinois Department of Children and Family Services – Clerical, investigations, social work, legal, and many more throughout the state of Illinois.