IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, at 1801 A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, a news release says.

The weekly hiring event is held every other Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for July 24 are:  

  • Bickford Home Care – PRN caregivers 
  • PSSI – Food Safety Sanitor (labor) 
  • Mediacom Communications – broadband specialist and customer sales and service representative 
  • QPS Employment – machine operators, assembly, press operators, part hangers, welders 
  • Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services – Child & Youth Program associate 
  • Illinois Department of Corrections – corrections officer, nurses, office positions, accounting/fiscal, educators, support staff and many more! 
  • Royal Publishing – sales 
  • Alltown Bus Service – school bus drivers 
  • Genesis Health Systems – RN, lab tech, MAs, pharmacy, EMT/paramedics 
  • Novelis – Production, mechanics, electricians 
  • FedEx Ground – Part time package handler 
  • LMT Defense – CNC machinist, QA manager, inventory control clerk, design engineer, maintenance repairman, production planner 
  • VOLT – Forklift, general laborer, assembly 
  • Illinois Department of Children and Family Services – Clerical, investigations, social work, legal, and many more throughout the state of Illinois. 