IowaWORKS resumes in-person career help in QC outlying communities

In-person career planning has resumed in Muscatine, Clinton, Maquoketa, and Monticello, Iowa, through IowaWORKS.

They provide employment resources for Iowans in in these communities, including resume and job search assistance, tuition scholarships, paid work experiences, and on-the-job training opportunities. Our staff also serve businesses by providing unemployment expertise, serving as the primary point of contact for businesses, and posting jobs. The hours and locations for the team members providing these services are listed below.

Muscatine : Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Musser Library, 408 E 2nd Street, Muscatine.

Clinton : Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Clinton County Courthouse, Ste 105, 612 N. 2nd St., Clinton.

Maquoketa : Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, 904 E. Quarry Street, Maquoketa.

Monticello : Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Monticello Public Library, 205 E. Grand St., Monticello.

For more Information, email Davenportiowaworks@iwd.iowa.gov or call 563-445-3200.