IowaWORKS to host 5th-annual Quad Cities Success Fair Dec. 14 at Rogalski Center

IowaWORKS will host the 5th-annual Quad-Cities Success Fair next week to assist veterans, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

IowaWORKS’s 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair is Tuesday, December 14 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Roglaski Center at St. Ambrose University

“Veterans, military personnel and family members, will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” said Jacqueline Friemel, local veterans’ employment representative. “The community is also invited to participate and explore new career opportunities.”

Jacqueline Friemel, a veterans’ employment representative with IowaWORKS.

“If you can’t attend the Success Fair, the IowaWORKS center in Davenport can provide additional resume and job-seeking services,” Friemel said.



More than 80 employers will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities.

“We are excited to help the community connect with employers and the needed resources to help people succeed in diverse careers,” James Stout, veteran representative at IowaWORKS, said.

IowaWORKS founded the Quad-Cities Success Fair five years ago to provide hiring resources for veterans and their spouses. Today, the community event has grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa. The event’s success has flourished through a partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois Department of Employment Security and St. Ambrose University.

For more information, call 563-445-3200, ext. 2, or visit iowaworks.gov.