The IowaWORKS.gov website outage, which has been ongoing since Sunday, is expected to last at least another day. According to Iowa Workforce Development, this will not impact unemployment benefit payments. The outage is disrupting the weekly continuing unemployment claims and job search process for claimants. New unemployment claims are unaffected because they are filed solely through IWD’s central website. To avoid any delays in processing unemployment benefits, Iowa Workforce Development officials are implementing a temporary solution so unemployment claimants can file their weekly claims.

Unemployment claimants should bypass the customary process of reporting work search activities on IowaWORKS.gov and instead click here to file their weekly claims. Claimants still should report work search activities on the IowaWORKS.gov site once the outage has been repaired. But for the week of June 26, failing to do so will not impact the viability of any claim.



“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the IowaWORKS.gov website back serving Iowans very soon,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.



Unemployment claimants with questions or concerns about their claims should contact the IWD customer service line at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843. A call-back option is also available.

Due to the job search outage, unemployed Iowans are also encouraged to contact their local IowaWORKS centers for assistance or visit third-party job sites for employment opportunities.



For more information, watch for alerts here and on the Iowa Workforce Development social media accounts.