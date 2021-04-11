IowaWorks will present drive-through job fairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Job Seekers | IowaWORKS

IowaWorks will present drive-through career fairs in the Mississippi Valley workforce area, a news release says.

The fairs will be:

  • Jackson County: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
  • Eldridge-North Scott Chamber: 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 26, Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.
  • Clinton Regional Development: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 25, Deanna’s Java Hut, 1938 Lincoln Way, Clinton.
  • DeWitt Chamber: 4-6 p.m. May 25, Dewitt Travel Mart, 630 S. 6th Ave., DeWitt.

Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov
or calling 515-725-1118. Requests must be received three business days prior to event dates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story