IowaWorks will present drive-through job fairs

IowaWorks will present drive-through career fairs in the Mississippi Valley workforce area, a news release says.
The fairs will be:
- Jackson County: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
- Eldridge-North Scott Chamber: 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 26, Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.
- Clinton Regional Development: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 25, Deanna’s Java Hut, 1938 Lincoln Way, Clinton.
- DeWitt Chamber: 4-6 p.m. May 25, Dewitt Travel Mart, 630 S. 6th Ave., DeWitt.
Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov
or calling 515-725-1118. Requests must be received three business days prior to event dates.