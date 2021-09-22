“Ireland’s Greatest Showman” to sing in Monmouth

David Shannon, who has been billed as “Ireland’s Greatest Showman,” will perform in the first event of the 2021-22 Maple Leaf Community Concert Series in Monmouth, Ill.

A performer with leading roles in such Broadway musicals as Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and Les Miserables, Shannon will sing at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Monmouth College’s Dahl Chapel and Auditorium.

Tickets, both individual and memberships, are available at the Buchanan Center for the Arts at 64 Public Square in downtown Monmouth.

Shannon was nominated for an Olivier Award (the British version of a Tony Award) in 2001 as Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Beautiful Game. Ten years later, his debut album, Till I Hear You Sing, was released. His second solo album, Abhaile, was released last year.

Most recently, Shannon played the role of Kevin T in the original London company of the musical theater hit Come From Away.

For his tour performance at Monmouth, Shannon will be accompanied by a pianist and a guitarist. For tickets and more information, visit bcaarts.org.