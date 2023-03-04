Just in time to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Bettendorf Public Library will host the Greenmore Trio for its Brown Bag Lunch concert on Friday, March 10, at noon.

The free concert is open to all ages who can bring a lunch to enjoy with the live music. Free coffee and water are provided.

Brown Bag Lunch is held at the Bettendorf Public Librar, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf and is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required.

The Greenmore Irish band consists of like-minded musicians who share a love of Irish music. Founded eight years ago by Robert Dahms and the Joe Nobiling, an expert fiddler and mandolin player, the band continues with Joe’s daughter Heather, Robert, and John Kinser. The group’s instruments include the Irish Concertina, the bones, drums (including the Bodhran), acoustic guitars, mandolin, tenor banjo, and vocals.

For more information about the series and other library events, visit here or call 563-344-4175.