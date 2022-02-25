Since opening Iron + Grain Coffee House at East Moline’s Rust Belt complex in November 2019, owner Andrew Dasso expanded to Davenport’s Hilltop neighborhood in June 2021, and just opened a new drive-up and outdoor location Feb. 11, 2022 in Silvis.

Iron & Grain at 1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4.

Dasso, owner of Streamline Architects (575 12th Ave., East Moline, plus offices in Iowa City and Peoria), always wanted a coffee shop next to his offices. Since 2015, his architectural firm has grown and expanded with a sister company, Streamline Artisans, for all your woodworking and fabrication needs.

In fall 2019, they added Iron + Grain (585 12th Ave., East Moline), a roasted in-house coffee company, and a retail store to display Streamline’s handmade furniture items designed by Streamline Artisans. Iron + Grain Coffee House opened last June at 1818 N. Main St., Davenport, which has drive-through and dine-in.

For the new Silvis stop, Dasso built new upon the suggestion of loyal customers Justin and Jared Miller, who own the Avenue of the Cities property, where Godfather’s and Egg Parlor are nearby.

Streamline’s rendering for the new Silvis Iron + Grain Coffee House.

“We were fortunate to get a small TIF loan opportunity, which made it feasible and created this opportunity,” Dasso said of the new coffee shop, with a construction cost of over $400,000. It’s Iron + Grain’s first drive-up only, with an outdoor patio that will be able to seat 20 to 30 people, he said.

Its hours in Silvis are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Dasso has closed the East Moline location for renovations, to take about three more weeks. That includes moving of equipment and new flooring.

For more information, visit the coffee shop’s Facebook page or website.