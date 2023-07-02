The long holiday weekend means lots of parties where people can enjoy alcoholic drinks and in just about half the country, they can also smoke marijuana legally. Illinois is one of 23 states, two territories and the District of Columbia that have legalized marijuana for adult nonmedical use. Since January 2020, residents have used it for a wide variety of reasons, but it’s not always clear where someone is allowed to smoke. Is it legal to smoke in public? Is it safe to light up on the front porch? Can someone have a joint at a barbecue? Where can people legally enjoy marijuana in Illinois?

According to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, it’s illegal to smoke marijuana in public places like parks and concert halls, but not for the reason you might think. Lighting up in a public space is a violation of the Smoke Free Illinois Act, which mandates that public places and places of employment be completely smoke-free inside and within 15 feet of entrances, exits, windows that open and ventilation intakes, including

Public places and buildings, offices, elevators, restrooms, theaters, museums, libraries, educational institutions, schools, commercial establishments, enclosed shopping centers and retail stores

Restaurants, bars, taverns and gaming facilities

Lobbies, reception areas, hallways, meeting rooms, waiting rooms, break rooms and other common-use areas

Concert halls, auditoriums, enclosed or partially enclosed sports arenas, bowling alleys, skating rinks, convention facilities, polling places and private clubs

Hospitals, health care facilities, health care clinics, childcare, adult care or other similar social service care

No less than 75% of hotel or motel sleeping quarters rented to guests

Public conveyances, government-owned vehicles and vehicles open to the public.

The Act initially covered cigarette and cigar smoke, but marijuana smoke was incorporated into it when it was legalized in 2019.

The website says the law is unclear when it comes to outdoor use at home. Using at home seems to be ok but said, “some jurisdictions are interpreting this differently and believe that smoking and using on front porches is prohibited.” Using indoors is legal if you own the home or have the permission of the landlord. However, landlords can ban the use of marijuana in the same way they can ban pets. Users must avoid smoking in front of anyone under the age of 21.

For more information from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on legal marijuana use in the state, click here. For more information on the Smoke Free Illinois Act, click here.