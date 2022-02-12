Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and one report lists the most popular candies by state.
M&M’s dominated the entire country as the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in 20 states.
Skittles is ranked as the second favorite among 17 states, especially those in the Midwest, including Iowa and Illinois.
Find the complete report here.
According to another report based on candy sales purchased online, the results for Iowa and Illinois appear to be different.
