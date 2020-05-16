Is your mask uncomfortable? A Davenport woman may have the solution

One of the things that’s become a fact of life these days is wearing a mask, but they aren’t the most comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

One woman in Davenport came up with solution to the problem.

Karen Miller’s product is called Angel Ears and they’re meant to relieve the ear pain when wearing a face mask with elastic. Instead of looping the elastic on your ears, you hook it on an Angel Ear. These are also nice for people who wear glasses or a hearing aid because having less stuff behind the ears keeps your glasses or hearing aid intact.

If you’re interested in helping Miller or want to learn how to make your own Angel Ears, you can contact her at kmillerkreations@outlook.com.