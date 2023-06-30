Isabel Bloom`s 60th year in business in 2023 is the result of continued support by the Quad Cities regional destination, a news release says. As a thank you, Isabel Bloom held a family-friendly festival Friday in the parking lot of the Store and Tour Center, 736 Federal St., Davenport.

“This festival is our way of thanking our loyal customers,” says Donna Young, Isabel Bloom co-owner and artist. “For the past 60 years, they have made Isabel Bloom a part of their gift-giving and family moments.”

Festivities included music by singer/songwriter Lewis Knudsen, crafts and activities for kids, the Bragg BBQ food truck on site, and door prizes. A “Large Hugging Children” sculpture in a special patriotic finish was awarded as the grand prize

About Isabel Bloom

Isabel Bloom is an Iowa artist, who once studied under American master Grant Wood at his summer art colony in Stone City, Iowa, in addition to attending the Art Institute in Chicago and Vogue School of Fashion.

She was gracious and graceful, imaginative and intense, a truly original woman who lived by her own advice, “Know what you want and follow it.” Her life was one of intense creativity. It ranged from her natural artistic ability to her creation of original artworks and a successful sculpture business while raising a family.

She favored artistic subjects ranging from playful children to friendly creatures of the air, land and sea. She created a unique sculpture process of concrete casting and each is hand-finished to resemble weathered bronze garden sculptures of the Victorian era.

Isabel Bloom opened her first shop in a rented house located in the Village of East Davenport in 1963. Notably, it was the first gift shop in the Village. A few years later, she purchased the house next door at 1109 Mound St. and, with the help of her father and her husband John, converted the space into her sculpture studio and showroom. It was there she devised the unique technique for casting her sculptures in concrete and finishing them with green-tinted cement to resemble weathered-bronze garden sculptures.

From there, the Isabel Bloom legacy flourished into one of the most successful woman-owned companies in the Quad Cities. Isabel Bloom passed away on May 1, 2001, after a long battle with Parkinson`s disease. Learn more about her here.

Today, the handcrafted sculptures are designed by Isabel`s protege, Donna Young. Donna (Liston) Young graduated from St. Ambrose University with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Art and Art Education. She started working for Isabel Bloom shortly after graduation, holding many different positions within the company. She was mentored by Isabel Bloom and has become the sole designer, and now co-owner, of Isabel Bloom.

The company leads guided, free production tours typically scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. for which people can make reservations to attend. They can also host larger group tours at other times. To make reservations, visit here or call 800-273-5436.

Sculptures are produced and sold at the Isabel Bloom Tour Facility and Showroom. A showroom/retail store is also in the Historic Valley Junction in West Des Moines. For more information and to shop online, visit here.