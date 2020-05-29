1  of  2
Isabel Bloom stores in Moline & LeClaire to remain closed, Davenport store will re-open in June

Isabel Store in Davenport will re-open on June 8th. Photo by Bryan Bobb.

A popular local business known for its handcrafted sculptures, Isabel Bloom, has announced to keep its stores in Moline and LeClaire closed, while the Davenport store will re-open on June 8th.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges and hardships for small businesses. All of our stores have been closed since March 18th. We have had to make some tough business decisions, with one of those being the decision not to reopen our Moline, Illinois store or our shop in LeClaire, Iowa,” the company said in a message released on Friday.

“Having only one Quad City location will allow us to focus our efforts on creating the best, safest, most efficient shopping experience for you, with the highest level of customer service,” the company said.

