Grocery items are handed out at a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in Moline on Nov. 15, 2020. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline, will host another free food distribution this Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-through distribution, held the second Sunday of each month, is aimed to provide Covid-19 grocery relief to area families in need. Distribution is limited to one box per car. All neighbors are welcome.

For more information, visit www.icqconline.org.