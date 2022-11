The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis.

The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November 20, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

