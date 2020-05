The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is having a food box pantry drive on Saturday, May 16.

As a way to serve the people of the Quad Cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center will pass out food boxes to any family that is struggling.

The food distribution will take place at the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline, on Saturday, May 16 from 4pm to 6pm.