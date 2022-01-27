The inaugural Caesars Rewards Air flight from the Quad Cities to Harrah’s Laughlin Resort & Casino in Nevada was scheduled to leave late Thursday afternoon with 95 passengers on board.

The Quad Cities joins more than 150 locations across the U.S. participating in Caesars Rewards Flight packages. Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, a Caesars Entertainment property, is launching its inaugural charter flight to Harrah’s Laughlin Resort, which is 97 miles south of Las Vegas.

“This is part of the Caesars Rewards Air program that lets players earn discounts and free trips, but anyone can purchase the package that includes roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations at the Nevada resort,” said Ashleigh Davis, spokeswoman for Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. The next flight will be March 10.

“This is one example of how groups can charter service to special getaways outside of MLI’s usual commercial flight schedule,” she said of the airport, noting this charter flight uses Swiftair, departing from the Moline airport.

“We’re excited to partner with the QC Airport to bring the Caesars Rewards Air program to the region,” Nancy Ballenger, senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, said in a Thursday release. “As a Caesars Entertainment property, we are thrilled to offer this service. We’re looking forward to our next flight on March 10 and encourage everyone to visit Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf so they can earn rewards toward a free flight.”

Passengers check their bags at Quad Cities International Airport Thursday, Jan. 27, for a special charter flight to Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nev.

The rewards program allows anyone to purchase or earn free vacation packages that include roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, complimentary ground transportation to and from the airport, and complimentary baggage handling with bags delivered straight to travelers’ hotel rooms.

“Charter flights are a great way for groups to get exclusive getaways and deals outside of the usual commercial flight schedules,” QC Airport executive director Benjamin Leischner said in the release. “We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Caesars Rewards Air and Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf to bring a new travel option to Quad Cities travelers.”

Harrah’s Laughlin Resort & Casino is an hour and a half drive from Las Vegas.

Harrah’s Laughlin Resort & Casino features a casino, private beach, restaurants, entertainment venues, pools, a spa and more. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers.

Visit https://www.caesars.com/myrewards/air to learn more about the charter flights.



