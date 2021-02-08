Isle Casino set to host TOMRV bicycle tour

The Isle Casino Hotel, Bettendorf, will host the 44th Tour of the Mississippi River Valley (TOMRV) June 11-13.

The TOMRV 44 registration site is open. Registration is $80 until March 31. Beginning April 1, registration will be $90.

You may go to QCBC.org/TOMRV (Quad Cities Bicycle Club website) and use the GetMeRegistered tab.

Camping has been approved at the Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport, at $10 for both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Isle Hotel/Casino Bettendorf, as well as other Quad Cities area hotels, is accepting lodging registrations now. The Isle will be the event headquarters.

The tour will not travel to Dubuque and back. Saturday and Sunday rides will leave from The Isle each morning and return to The Isle each afternoon.