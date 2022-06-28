A Rochester, NY man was arrested in Galesburg after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

On June 23, at approximately 12:23 a.m., a District 7 Trooper made a traffic stop on Tompkins Street at Cedar Street in Galesburg. During the investigation, the back seat passenger provided false identification and was transported to the Knox County Jail until identification could be confirmed.

On June 28, his identity was confirmed as Michael L. Bombard. Bombard, 34, was wanted for a federal probation violation for sex offenses / possession of child pornography and was being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was arrested for Felony Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Sex Offender Registration Violations and a U.S. Marshal’s Warrant for Sex Crimes. He is being held without bond at the Knox County Jail.