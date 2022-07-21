A man is in an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two semi-trailer crash in Henry County, IL yesterday.

A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police indicates that a 2022 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer and a 2017 Bronze Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer were both traveling east on Interstate 80 near milepost 31 on July 20 at approximately 3 p.m. The Bronze Freightliner was nearly stopped due to heavy traffic in the area when the front end of the White Freightliner struck the rear end of the Bronze Freightliner. The driver of the Bronze Freightliner was uninjured, while the driver of the White Freightliner received life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the White Freightliner was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No further information is available at this time.