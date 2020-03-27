‘It feels a lot like after the flood’; Downtown Davenport businesses feeling effects of COVID-19



“It feels a lot like after the flood,” said Rick Harris, President of Bootleg Hill Honey Meads.

That’d be the feeling of empty dining rooms.

And that’s putting businesses in downtown Davenport in yet another tough situation.



“We were just starting to recover from the flood last year when this was announced, so this was a real hard hit,” said Mark Hendricks, the Bike Shop Manager at Ruby’s.

And not only were the recovering, they were thriving.



“On Fridays and Saturdays and even on Thursdays we had a lot of people in here,” said Harris. “We were sometimes packed. I thought march was going to be an even better month. Much better than February.”

But it hasn’t.

Now they’re trying other things to drum up business.



“What we’re doing right now is curbside delivery,” said Harris. “They can come in and get something but they have to leave right away. And we will deliver.”



“I love the bicycles,” said Hendricks. “And they allowed me to come and continue to work on the bikes and get things ready for people that were promised in the meantime.”

With no certain end to the closures in site, that can only help so much.

And that is giving them another feeling.



“It is depressing,” said Hendricks. “It looks depressing, it feels depressing.”



“Words cannot describe how frustrating it is,” said Harris. “And I appreciate everyone who comes in and supports us. Because this is the time where anybody who cares about small businesses should support small businesses.”

And that’s what they need right now.

Community support.

It helped them get through the floods last year.

And its no different this time around.



“Its hope and hope is important. For me just as manager of the bike shop, its that, hey, these people really do intend to come back,” said Hendricks. “You’re going to have a job. And that’s pretty nice. And it does. It means something when people call and check in.”