‘It feels good to give back to people who really helped us’: Returning the favor during the pandemic

One girl in the area who once needed help is now returning the favor during the pandemic.



Sophia Koehler was diagnosed with lymphoma three years a go. She got a lot of help from the community during her fight against cancer.



Waitresses at Jimmy’s Pancake House in Bettendorf held a fundraiser in 2017 to help pay her medical expenses.

“We don’t even know each other, and you’re just reaching out and giving back that’s really cool,” says Sophia Koehler.



Now three years later, Sophia wanted to return the favor by donating three checks to waitresses and a former server of the restaurant



“It just feels good to be able to give back to the people who really helped us. Definitely in a time like now when they definitely need help,’ says Koehler.



Due to the coronavirus the restaurant industry has taken a hard hit as businesses were mandated to close down , and only serve food through carry-out or delivery.



Manny Aristomenis Owner of Jimmy Pancake House says, “Nobody is immune from hurting during this time. I’m sure the Koehler’s are just like us. It’s not an easy time for anybody, and they still found a way to give back. This little girl remembered what we had done here, and it was her idea to try to give back.”



Stephanie Contreras, was one of the servers who organized the fundraiser. She says she wanted to do something good for someone, and it means a lot that Sophia returned the favor.



“Everybody needs to give back. It is not a time to be selfish. It a time to care about others. It’s a lot of other people out here who need it.,” she says.



Aristomenis also gave shirts from the restaurant as a gift to the family.