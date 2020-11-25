‘It means a lot’: Davenport students distribute Thanksgiving care packages to local seniors

Students at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Davenport made local seniors happy Tuesday morning.

Usually around this time of year, students hold a dinner for them.

Because of the pandemic, they couldn’t do that, so staff and students pivoted those plans to still bring joy to the most vulnerable population.

Care packages were assembled Monday and delivered Tuesday morning.



“I have an awesome faculty who really wants to continue our tradition as best as we can. We don’t want to just let it go,” says Dr. Julie Delaney, principal at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School.

A tradition that has been held for more than two decades.

This year, they created care packages that included turkey notes, gift cards, handmade placemats and prayer rocks.

Delaney says, “We started with 60 packages, and we took several to the nursing home that’s just across the way. We had many parishioners at 8:30 mass, which tends to be our older parishioners, so we distributed them after mass, and people were very excited. And then, we’ve just had people coming in and out throughout the day.”

Including Margaret Stock, who says the care packages mean a lot.

“You know, we can’t get together like we normally would. We’re all making changes to traditions, and this is a wondaful way for the school to reach out to us,” says Stock.

Dr. Delaney says the 60 care packages were almost gone by noon.