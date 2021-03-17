‘It means a whole lot’: CASI reopens after a year long closure

A year of social distancing has been tough on everyone. Even more so for elderly people who’ve had littler interaction with others all these months.

After a year long closure, the Center for Active Seniors is back open, but there are some changes.

Before coming to the center, members are asked to make an appointment. They must wear a mask, and get a temperature check.

There are also limited hours, and some activities have not been brought back quite yet.



“We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming everyone back today. It’s been a long time, it’s been a long year,” says Lori Kopp, President/CEO of CASI.

A year with no interactions, no activities, and lots of isolation.

Kopp says besides attendance limits, and scheduling appointments before arriving there are other notable changes.

Kopp says, “I think you noticed when you came in we asked you to have your temperature checked. We will be doing that to everyone that comes in. We will also be asking everyone to wear a mask, and social distance. To still abide by the CDC guidelines still.”

Usually welcoming around 200 people per day, the center predicts that number will decrease, but longtime members like Carolyn Pfannenstiel are grateful the center reopened.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us and to be able to get back with friends and activities mean a whole lot,” says Pfannenstiel.

She says the isolation was difficult for her after being a member for more than a decade.

Pfannenstiel says, “Just being able to be around everyone. Everyone is special here and it’s nice to come and visit, and stop and have lunch if you want. It means a whole lot.”

Kopp says, “I think they are just really thrilled that we’re able to open. That we survived the pandemic. A year for a small non-profit to remain closed is a big deal, and for us to be able to reopen successfully is an even bigger deal.”

The center is also limiting its hours.

For more information about that or scheduling an appointment, visit CASI’s website.