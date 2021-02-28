‘It troubles all of our hearts.’ Center for at-risk kids responds to increased youth violence in QC

We’ve seen violence involving kids escalate around the Quad Cities.

A group called YouthHope, which has been around since the 1930s, tries to keep kids on the right path.

It has youth centers in Rock Island and Moline available for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The center says they offer a safe place to make friends and find a purpose.

Recent crime like what happened earlier this week is something they hate to hear as they try to help as many young at-risk individuals as they they can.

“When we hear about those recent killings, it troubles all of our hearts.”

YouthHope is beginning to notice trends that lead to this risky behavior.

“The lack of parenting, or the single parent that tries to hard and is doing the best job they can and doesn’t have the support of either the father — typically — or the mother that makes a difference in a kid’s life,” said YouthHope Executive Director Mark Drake.

Jasmine Myers, YouthHope Teen Director, says one thing she thinks kids struggle with is not always feeling heard by their parents.

“If you don’t feel heard, and if you don’t feel understood, then perhaps you don’t respect that voice of your parent as much. Perhaps you don’t respect the voices of authority,” said Myers. “Their prefrontal cortex will not be developed until they are 25, so they really need that voice of reason.”

YouthHope goes beyond the after school program to really try and make connections.

“The biggest thing that we do would be to build relationships with teens; focus on not just showing up for our program. It’s more than an after school program,” said Myers. “Our focus is really to build authentic relationships with students.”

YouthHope is beginning to build a creative arts center to reach more at-risk kids around the area.