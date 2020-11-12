‘It’s a blessing in disguise’ Local veteran gets new safety shower through Baths for the Brave Program

Just in time for Veterans Day, a Moline based bathroom modeler is giving a Port Byron Veterans a new safety shower.

Crews with Midwest Bath Company came and installed a news shower at no cost for Navy Veteran Michael Kerr.

It’s part of its ‘Baths for the Brave’ initiative.



Ten construction companies across the country find veterans who need a new shower, or tub.



“I served active duty from 83 to 92, and then I had my inactive reserve and all that,” says Kerr.

Many years of service has left him with breathing problems that sometimes makes it difficult for him to get around.

Kerr says that’s why he was working with Midwest Bath Company to get a new remodeled walk in shower.

When I have my bad breathing days, and stuff I can hardly lift my leg to get into the tub,” says Kerr.

Kerr had plans to get a shower last year.

“Then I got sick in August, and was on one income,” he says.

He thought the idea of getting a new shower would take longer than expected until the company offered to install him one for free. It’s the company’s way to say thank you.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” says Kerr.

“It’s nice that we cam give back especially on Veterans Day, it’s well deserved. So I’m glad I can be out here to help out,” says Adam Moore.

As for Kerr, he says he appreciates the gesture more than words can describe.

“It means an awful lot. They are going to make it easier for me to get in and out of the shower,” says Kerr.

This year is the first time Midwest Bath Company took part in the program, and plans to keep doing it.