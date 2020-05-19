‘It’s a great feeling being back’: Top Shape Gym in Davenport reopens

You can now go to the gym in Iowa to break out a sweat after they were shut down for a couple of months. Of course, you will notice a few changes.

Gyms are operating with new safety guidelines in place.

Whether pushing, pulling, running or lifting, people are breaking a sweat for all the same reasons.

“It’s great to be able to get out of the house a little bit and get back in some hobbies,” says gym-goer Nick Watson.

“It’s nothing like being in a gym. Nothing like the environment,” says Matt Fischer, President and CEO of Top Shape Gym.

He says to be back up and running is exciting.

“I can’t tell you, I can’t put that into words. We are so happy to be back up and running,” says Fischer.

He says, although there were already strict sanitation policies in place to keep everyone safe, they are strengthening precautions.

Fischer says, “Extra cleaning, better chemicals that we’re using. Hired extra staff to help us do the work. At the beginning of the day and at the end of the day, doing a full cleaning of the facility, so extra, extra, extra cleaning.”

To practice social distancing, staff at the gym has also blocked off every other treadmill.

“We put up signs for some of the machines that are close together. If they are not within that 6 feet, we basically ask you to wait until one of the other machines open up,” says Fischer.

Fischer says he’s also monitoring how many people walk through the doors.

He says the gym is a large facility, and so far, he has not reached his capacity level.