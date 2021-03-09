‘It’s a light getting us through the end of the tunnel’: Mass vaccination clinic opens in Milan

Getting vaccinated is a little easier in Rock Island County today as hundreds of people came out to the Camden Centre in Milan to be vaccinated at the new mass vaccination site.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between the Rock Island County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard.

450 people received their first doses on this first day of the clinic, and health officials say that’s just the beginning.

Local health officials say, despite the high demand and low supply of vaccine, it’s a move in the right direction for the community.

“This is a physical symbol of just how important scientific advancement is. We go from not knowing anything about this virus to vaccinating thousands of people,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer with the Rock Island County Health Department.

Hill says, while the county continues to deal with a vaccine shortage, they’re grateful for the help of the state.

“We are a health department of fewer than 50 people. We’re 143,000 residents in Rock Island County. That is just an impossible task for us. So, we really appreciate the help that the governor is giving us,” says Hill.

“Most soldiers are very happy to be on this duty. Giving back to the community. 23,000 soldiers and airmen are activated nationwide for this operation,” says Lt. Col. Elizabeth Roxworthy.

The mass vacination site in Milan is operating six days a week.

With the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day once it’s fully up and running, and vaccine supply increases.

Those able to get in on the first day, like Michelle Pierce, says it feels like winning the lottery.

“When you guys posted this last night, I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me. I just hit the jackpot,’ so I was very happy to be able to get in today. I think it’s a light getting us through the end of the tunnel,” says Pierce.

Because of the partnership with the National Guard, the health department will suspend Tuesday’s mass vaccination clinic at the TaxSlayer Center.

Those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Illinois include:

1.) Phase 1A: Health care workers

2.) Phase 1B: Illinois residents 65 and older and frontline essential workers, including first responders; educators; food manufacturing and ag workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers and inmates; U.S. Postal workers; public transit employees; grocery store workers; and daycare staff

3.) Phase 1B Plus: Illinois residents 16-64 with qualifying high-risk medical conditions, including cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; diabetes; heart condition; immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant; obesity; pregnancy; pulmonary disease; and sickle cell disease

Appointments must be made in advance. Check the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page for online links to clinics.

Those attempting to register for a slot must put in a voucher code that will accompany the Facebook and website postings.

The Moderna vaccine will be available Tuesday through Thursday, and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered Friday through Saturday.

Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine (if applicable) at the Camden Centre site are strongly urged to receive their second dose there, too. Health officials say you will leave the site with a second-dose appointment.