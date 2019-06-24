“It’s a mindset,” Adam Cain is back on fire fighter frontlines

CLINTON, Iowa- With the support of the community, Clinton Fire Fighter Adam Cain is back on duty.

The 23-year-old was seriously injured back in January while responding to a fire at the ADM plant in Clinton. His colleague Lieutenant Eric Hosette was killed in the explosion.

Cain has been doing light work at the station since last month. He’s putting on the gear for the first time since his accident. Local 4 News asked Cain about returning to the job he loves.

” It feels good, it feels back to normal,” says Cain.

The fire fighter is back to his regular duties with out restrictions. Cleaning up equipment and gear is something Cain has been helping with since May. Now, he’s rejoining his brother’s on the battle field. ” I was a little nervous, it was like the first day of work.” He adds, ” You know you get nervous coming in to work first day and its been a while since I’ve been on shift.”

That didn’t happen without putting in the work. For the last couple of months, Cain has been training to get back out on the field. “The dummy drag, carrying hose- just different physical activities just like that.”

“Its just surreal that he’s back today. My self being in charge of the call that day not sure even if we’d find Adam that day,” shares Battalion Chief Fredrick Roling from the Clinton Fire Department. Roling says its a miracle after the injuries the fire fighter endured. Cain suffered from a collapsed lung, a broken arm and ribs.The scars he bares is a reminder of how lucky he was.

“According to my doctors and my physical therapists- they thought it would be a lot longer before I come back so I’ve very grateful for how quick the recovering went,” Cain shares.

Through his journey, he’s learned that never giving up goes a long way. “You can’t give up, you just gotta keep pushing and you’re going to achieve the goals eventually. It’s a mind set.”

Cain tells Local 4 he’s still getting back into the swing of things. He credits the support of the public and the help from his family to keep fighting.