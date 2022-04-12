Bally’s Corporation recently rebranded Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, formerly Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island and has made it official by installing new Bally’s exterior building signage at 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island.

Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, and table game layouts are now in use on the casino floor. Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Gaming Chips must be exchanged at the Cashier Cage, according to a Tuesday company release. All Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Gaming Chips must be redeemed or exchanged by Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

After this date, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel Gaming Chips will have no value and will not be redeemed or accepted at any Table Games or at the Cashier Cage.

Forty-eight years after the Jumer’s name first made its mark in the QC, it began to disappear last September as Bally’s officially kicked off its rebranding of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel.

Last fall (three months after the company bought the 13-year-old casino and hotel), it replaced the interior signage, and introduced its all-new Bally Rewards players club program. Bally’s owns 14 casinos across 10 states.

