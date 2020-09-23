‘It’s affecting everybody down here in Moline’: Taxslayer Center shutdown impacts some businesses in downtown Moline

Like so many other businesses the Taxslayer Center has been hit hard by the pandemic.



Arenas were some of the first to close.

It’s had no revenue come in since early March. The financial impact has been devastating.

The Taxslayer Center projects to lose more than $2 million this year.



It has some money set aside in reserves.



Local Four News spoke with the Executive Director about the future.

“We’ve always been self supporting so we have a very fortunate situation. The way we set this building up, the success we had over the years has really put us in a good position to weather the storm,” says Scott Mullen, Executive Director of the facility.

There’s no indication of a possible reopening.



Hundreds of employees are out of ,and most of the full time staff has been laid off.



The Taxslayer Center is undergoing renovations during the down time.

No foot traffic from the Taxslayer Center is hurting nearby businesses as well.

Down town bars and restaurants are suffering big losses. Their bottom line relies on those big events.

Bad Boyz Pizza is a popular spot in downtown Moline near the Taxslayer Center.



Unfortunately with no concerts, no games, and with many events postponed or cancelled events. Foot traffic has not been the same.

“No doubt we get a huge hit off all the events,” says Zac Wilken, General Manager at Bad Boyz Pizza.

Wilken says about 20% of the restaurant’s revenue comes from the events held at the arena.

“Financially it’s been a huge impact in terms of bringing people outside the Quad Cities in. Allowing them to see our brand, and allowing us to grow outside the parameters of the Quad Cities,” says Wilken.

Dieter Rebitzer, Owner of Bier Stube says he relies heavily on the influx of people brought in from the event center.

“I would say they bring about 30% of the revenue, plus when they bring the other people along it’s about 50% of the revenue,” says Rebitzer. “It’s affecting everybody down here in Moline. All merchants are involved and, it’s just a sad thing.”

Rebitzer says the last few months have been challenging.

He says he has been in business for the last two decades. He says since the pandemic this has been the first time he has ever considered closing his doors.

“It’s a possibility. Our fixed overhead remains the same. The electricity the insurance everything is the same,” says Rebitzer.

Still he tries to remain optimistic, and hopes the Taxslayer Center will re-open soon.

“We look forward to it if we can survive that long,” says Rebitzer.