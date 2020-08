Over the Edge is an exciting endeavor that raises support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

Edgers, like myself, raise money for the one-to-one mentoring program, then we get to rappel down the historic Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport

Kayla Kiesey from Big Brothers Big Sisters joined Local 4 News at 4 on Tuesday to tell us more.

Watch the video above for more information or click here.