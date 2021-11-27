It’s back! Quad City Arts and Craft Fair continues through Sunday with discounted admission

Christmas arts and crafts can make the holidays pretty special.

Quad Citizens have a chance to find some great work at the Quad City Arts and Craft Fair this weekend.

This is the 31st year of the largest indoor, handcrafted fair in the area.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hannah Lupinski, owner of Natural Wonders, is glad the event is back.

“It feels really great to be back out here again,” said Lupinski. “I can definitely tell this year that everybody else was ready to get back out to this.”

Lupinski, who has been a vendor at the fair for the past four years, was pleased by this year’s turnout.

“So far, this has honestly been my best year,” said Lupinski.

The fair began Friday and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the QCCA Expo Center.

Admission is $5.00, and kids 12 and under are free.

Bring a toy for Toys for Tots and get in free.

A coupon for $1.00 off admission is below.