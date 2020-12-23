‘It’s clearly in a higher demand’: Substitute teacher shortage heightens during pandemic

Schools across the country and here in the quad cities are struggling to find teachers and substitutes during as the pandemic continues.

That’s forcing some districts, like Pleasant Valley-to go above and beyond to recruit.



Pleasant Valley School District Superintendent, Brian Strusz says shortages have always been an issue, but now, the demand has never been higher.

“It’s clearly in a higher demand,” says Strusz.

He says the district is looking at every option.

“It’s word of mouth. Encouraging our teachers that if they see people who are certified to joins us. We have an Enews that’s goes on throughout our building every single Friday, in every building. We put information there so they can be aware that we are looking for subs,” says Strusz.

Strusz adds during the pandemic many schools are dealing with covering staff when staff is absent.

“The biggest challenge you see with this pandemic when it comes to sub shortages is the fact that when we see a classroom teacher who is absent. If they are quarantined or tested positive they’re now out for 2 weeks at a time which would have been maybe 1,2, or 3 days in the past,” says Strusz.

The district can handle about 30 absences.

“Once we get above 30 we start running out of subs because again they are in all local districts.”

Strusz says the sub shortage has always been an issue, that has only heightened with the pandemic.

“Sub shortages are there a lot of it is because a lot of local districts are all competing for the same poll of candidates in our area,” says Strusz. “You know we worked through it in the past, and we’ll continue to work through it now.”

He’s been encouraging teachers in the district to reach out to people they know who are certified to sign up.

Scott Community College holds 20 hour courses for anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher.

You can visit their website.