It’s for the birds: learn about feeding backyard wildlife and join great backyard bird count

Davenport Public Library invites you to join naturalist Becky Baugh from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center to learn about feeding backyard wildlife, with an emphasis on birds. Find out how you can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count!

Feeding Backyard Wildlife is Tuesday, January 18, 1:00 p.m. online and in person at the Fairmount Street branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. Registration is required for this event. Click here to register or for more information.

This program is best suited for adults. Masks are recommended at the library. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.