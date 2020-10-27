”It’s hard’: Father of the children who lost their mother in a shooting speaks out

The family of the the mother-killed inside a Davenport Chuck E Cheese is speaking out about how the children are doing.

Less than 48 hours after their mother was shot and killed.

The woman accused of the murder appeared in court Tuesday.

Local Four News was the only station in court for the appearance of 24-year-old Treshonda Pollion.



She’s charged with first degree murder. Her bond set at a million dollars.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8:00 Sunday night when the place was filled with families.



The fiancée of 29 year old Eloise Chairs says they were enjoying a fun family night out.



After some kind of argument Chairs was shot.



She leaves behind four son, and a baby girl she just had four weeks ago.

Davenport’s Chuck E Cheese remains closed for now.



We contacted management to find out how long it will be closed and whether any new security measures will be added.



We were referred to the corporate offices in New York.

Corporate wouldn’t answer those questions only saying,



“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the victim, and are thankful for the dedicated service of community law enforcement and the swift actions of our alert staff members. We are cooperating with the police during their ongoing investigation and therefore cannot offer any additional details at this time.”

Local 4 Spoke to Perry Hudson, Father of Chairs three and four year old sons.

You know who goes to Chuck E. Cheese and never goes back home again?

Hudson is still trying to come to terms with the death of his kids mother Eloise Chairs.

“I’m not going to even lie I didn’t believe it at first. I just looked at it and was like you got to be kidding me. I didn’t believe it until her mom called me,” says Hudson.

Surrounded by his kids Hudson tells Local 4 Chairs was dedicated to her family.

“Elosie was a good person, caring, and she loved her kids. She always put her kids first.”

He says that’s one of the hardest things to process.

“They be asking for his mom and stuff, and even tried getting in the van. That’s probably the hardest part says Hudson.

He says the support from the community and family has helped him cope

“My mom she’s here, she came all the way from Georgia to be by my side, so that’s a big plus,” says Hudson.

Hudson says growing up without a mother is a reality now to his sons.

“I just want my kids to have justice for their mother,” says Hudson.

Funeral arrangements are pending.



Hudson tells Local 4 News he plans to move to Georgia with his mother where he feels he has the support he needs.



