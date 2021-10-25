It’s in the bag – purse and personal item drive Monday supports survivors of domestic violence

You can help survivors of domestic abuse with something as simple as a handbag filled with personal care items.

HOPE Fair Housing Center invites you to donate to the “HOPE for Victims of Domestic Violence” donation drive and event Monday, October 25, commemorating National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In partnership with nonprofit LovePurse, and local services organizations DuPage Pads and Bridge Communities, HOPE is asking for donations of handbags with items for survivors fleeing abuse.

The “HOPE for Victims of Domestic Violence” donation drive provides direct support for survivors of domestic violence leaving their abusers. “All too often, these women leave their aggressors with nothing but the clothes on their backs, if they’re lucky,” Evelyn Sanguinetti, Executive Director of HOPE Fair Housing, said. “Let’s empower them and show we care.”

LovePurse supports women in all walks of life in every hardship they may encounter. For a full list of items requested for donation, click here.

The “HOPE for Victims of Domestic Violence” donation drive is Monday, October 25, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at DuPage County Historical Museum, located at 102 E Wesley St, Wheaton. Donations are also accepted at the HOPE Fair Housing Center, 202 West Willow Avenue Suite 203, Wheaton, through the week of October 25.

For more information, call (630) 690-6500.