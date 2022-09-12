Bishop Hill’s 50th annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) takes place on Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25 this year There will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for kids during the Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. All demonstrations, activities, and music are free.

Artisans will make rope, process flax, carve wood, forge metal, make butter and more in the village park. Vendors will be selling farm produce, pumpkins, pioneer popcorn, baked goods, crafts and more in the park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Musical performances will include Hammer and Pick at noon and 2 p.m. and the Nordic Dancers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day at the gazebo. There will be a petting zoo in the northwest corner of the park and old-fashioned children’s games at 2 p.m. each day.

Jordbruksdagarna takes place not just in the park, but all over Bishop Hill. The BHHA will be selling fall door swags and nachos by the Colony Store. The Old Settlers’ Association will be serving their famous Colony Stew at the Colony School. Uncle Bud Apple Cider Slushies will be sold next to the Carpenter Building. Visitors, especially children, can try their hand at shelling corn, making bricks, pressing apples into cider and creating cornhusk dolls behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 4 p.m. each day. They can check out Henry County’s agricultural heritage at the Henry County Historical Museum, where antique tractors and implements will be on display outdoors. Each day at the Henry County Historical Museum, the Bishop Hill Agricultural Association will demonstrate corn picking at 11 a.m., have an antique tractor parade around town at noon, conduct a kids’ pedal tractor pull at 12:30 p.m., and corn shelling at 1 p.m. The Agricultural Association will also harvest canola at 1 p.m. each day at the Albert Krans Livery Stable Museum. Corben Strand will be displaying his handmade one-of-a-kind farm landscape at the Steeple Building Museum. People movers will be on hand to transport people around town to experience the activities, museums and stores that Bishop Hill has to offer.

The Steeple Building Museum is the center of entertainment on Saturday, September 24. Swedish singer and songwriter Johan Johansson will perform songs about Swedish history at a free concert starting at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the BHHA Acting Troupe will perform their Bishop Hill Colony history skit, To America, and author Lilly Setterdahl will hold a book signing on the porch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring her latest book, Until the Lights Come Back On. The Bishop Hill Methodist Church will be having a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Steeple Building.

For more details about Jordbruksdagarna activities, call (309) 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, check the Bishop Hill Heritage Association’s Facebook page, or click here.