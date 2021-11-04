‘It’s just a miracle to be here.’ Family attends first QC Honor Flight since 2019

Dozens of veterans spent the day in Washington, D.C, as part of the first Honor Flight of the Quad Cities in more than a year.

The flight took off early Thursday morning from the Quad Cities International Airport.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa kept up with the veterans all day, including one who decided to make it a family event.

“It’s a great feeling. He was sick last year, just right after Thanksgiving, so it’s just a miracle to be here because we weren’t so sure he was going to make it through it, so here we are, and it’s fantastic,” said the veteran’s family member. “I can’t believe we’re actually all here together, so it’s pretty cool.”

This was the first time since the start of the pandemic that an Honor Flight was able to take place.

The Honor Flight returned to the Quad Cities International Airport Thursday night.

