‘It’s just really sad’: Resident reacts to longtime laundromat, convenience store scorched in fire

Some people in Colona are still dealing with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed a laundromat over the weekend.

Located on 1st Avenue, the blaze started Saturday night, setting off a water main break and a boil order for the west side of the city, also known as old Green Rock.

A 7-Eleven next door to the laundromat was also damaged and is temporarily closed at this time.

Area residents like Brian Deporter say the laundromat has been a part of the community for decades.

“Yeah, it’s just … it caught me by totally surprise. I was going to wash my daughter’s car over at the car wash, and I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened over there?'” said Deporter. “It’s just really sad. I hope that they rebuild and they get something to build and make it even better than what it already was.”

A contractor says he expects the 7-Eleven to reopen in a month.

The boil order was in effect until approximately 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, when it was lifted.