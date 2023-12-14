The holidays are fast approaching and people may be concerned about the “tripledemic” of COVID, the flu and RSV affecting their plans. Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department spoke with Our Quad Cities News via Zoom to discuss the current situation in the Quad Cities.

“It’s just a part of our reality at this point,” she said. “We have respiratory illness season and numbers are going to go up, whether that’s COVID, flu, RSV and then just general common colds and other respiratory illnesses that we don’t test for. It’s just that time of year where we need to start taking precautions, especially if you have some underlying health conditions where a COVID infection might be a more serious diagnosis for you.”

People who get COVID even after being vaccinated won’t be as miserable. “For most people who are vaccinated, it’s a relatively minor five-day ordeal and then you’re in isolation for five days and then you wear a mask for five days after that,” Hill said. “You might feel cruddy for a couple of days, but you might not feel bad at all. There are cold medicines that will help your stuffy nose, help with your sore throat. Just take something that you would take when you just don’t feel well.” The only way to tell a cold from COVID is by testing. Free tests are again available from the government; click here to order the tests.

This is the time to see if you’re current on vaccines. “If you haven’t gotten a vaccine since October, then you are not up to date on your vaccine,” Hill said. “You can get your flu shot at the same time, so just go ahead and get your flu and your COVID (vaccines) to protect yourself as we head into the main part of the holiday season.” She says it takes about two weeks to get maximum protection so it’s vital to be current on vaccinations, especially if holiday plans include seeing people who are more susceptible to infection.

Hill says COVID is going to be a fact of life these days. “I just think that COVID is just going to be part of our respiratory illness season. Every year you’re going to get your COVID shot, every year you’re going to get your flu shot and then if you are particularly vulnerable, consider wearing a mask.”

For those who choose to mask up, supplies are plentiful. “We have ample supply of any type of mask that you want to use,” Hill said. “If you want to use a KN 95 or an N95 mask, they you should be able to get them. Surgical masks are available or if you want to just dig out the cloth mask that you wore in earlier eras of this COVID situation, those are fine too. You just have to remember to wash those because you don’t want to reinfect yourself.”

Rock Island County is currently at a level of low transmission, but other parts of the state are at higher levels, said Hill. “Just a little bit farther away, more towards the central Illinois area, areas are in high transmission so all those folks should be wearing a mask when they go out into public.” Families who may be traveling to the higher transmission areas for the holidays might need to consider the risks if they have vulnerable members.

The county monitors wastewater for signs of increases in diseases including RSV and COVID. Click here for the data from the Moline North and South Treatment Plants. To find vaccines near you, click here.