“It’s like Christmas morning.” Baseball is back at Modern Woodmen Park

A 614-day wait came to an end Tuesday night when the Quad Cities River Bandits took the field for the home opener.

It’s been that long since the last game at Modern Woodmen Park.

Fans were happy to be back, but things aren’t completely normal, as some pandemic restrictions are in place.

However, that didn’t keep the fans from a good time back at the ballpark.

“It’s like Christmas morning. You get to come downstairs and see the presents, and you’ve been looking at them for a year … that’s what it’s like to see people coming into the ballpark,” said Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits. “It’s a very good crowd, and we’re so excited to have everybody here. It’s wonderful to just see people — family, friends, neighbors — and welcome everybody back to Modern Woodmen Park.”

River Bandits fans Magnolia and Emily say they’re “super excited” for the chance to ride the Ferris wheel and watch baseball again.

“We’re giving people that major league quality feel right here in the Quad Cities, and we love that too,” said Heller.

One young River Bandits fan says it’s “pretty cool” that he and his family get to see the baseball game live instead of on TV.

“It looks fresh and new,” said another fan. “The park looks great, the signs are great … it’s all good.”

The River Bandits will continue playing home games at Modern Woodmen Park through Sunday.

