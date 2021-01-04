It’s no mystery why readers will love this free book club

You won’t have to be a detective to find a monthly dose of thrillers and intrigue in the Bettendorf Public Library’s Mystery Book Club.



A gathering of literary sleuths meet on the second Saturday of each month for the Bettendorf Public Library’s Mystery Book Club. The group discusses mysteries and thrillers and always welcomes new members.

The club will virtually gather at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to discuss “The Line Between” by Tosca Lee. Free copies of the book are available through the library’s no-contact pick up and can be arranged by calling 563-344-4179. Registration is required and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/ycn9p2gd or call the library.

New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee’s “The Line Between” is described as a “frighteningly believable thriller” in which an extinct disease re-emerges from the melting Alaskan permafrost to cause madness in its victims.

Registrants will receive an email with the GoToMeeting login information before the event.

The Mystery Book Club is free because of sponsorship of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yayusl73 or call the library a 563-344-4175.