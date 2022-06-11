The Illinois Department of Transportation has launched “It’s Not a Game,” a multimedia safety campaign that lets drivers know there are no extra lives, no respawns and no second chances to get it right when they’re behind the wheel. “It’s Not a Game” continues the work done by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones and impaired and distracted driving.

“The rising number of traffic fatalities in Illinois and across the country is deeply concerning, especially since almost all of them are preventable,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “‘It’s Not a Game’ is a clever way to reinforce the message that bad choices can cost you your life or someone else’s and the only acceptable number of fatalities is zero.”

The program relies on the appearance of an old-school video game to educate drivers that safety is not a game, comes with real-life consequences and everyone is a winner when “wreck-less” driving is the common goal.

The campaign is running throughout the year on various media, including digital placement in bars, restaurants and gas stations, on social media and online platforms, and on traditional radio and TV channels. Ads will run in the 23 counties that are home to the majority of the state’s population; ads in Spanish will air in the Chicago market and appear across social media channels. The public can follow the campaign and access additional resources and information here.

According to provisional data, 1,341 people died on Illinois roads in 2021, the sixth consecutive year of more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in the state, reflecting a national trend in recent years. There have been 448 deaths in Illinois so far in 2022, based on preliminary statistics through May 31.

“It’s Not a Game” is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.