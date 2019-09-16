“It’s not fair”: family mourns man found in Mississippi River

A man whose son was found in the Mississippi River over the weekend is remembering the positive life his son lived.

Authorities recovered 23-year-old Jeremy Swiatek near the Andalusia Slough Sunday.

Swiatek was from West Chicago and an engineer in the area for business.

His brother posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon around 1:00 that he hadn’t been heard from since Thursday evening.

Mark Swiatek is Jeremy’s dad. He is remembering the positive moments with his son.

“There wasn’t anybody that had anything bad to say about him,” he said. “He was always, you know, made sure everybody else was taken care of first.”

His dad said Jeremy graduated from Michigan State University in December with an engineer degree.

“We miss him, we love him and he’s in our prayers.”

His brother, Ryan Porter, sent Local 4 News a message remembering his brother:

“This one hits hard. It’s always tough to lose someone but it’s especially hard to lose a brother. Your ride or die.

The world just lost an amazing individual. Jeremy was genuine, smart, kind, ambitious, hilarious and I was honored to call him my brother. Jeremy’s laughter could instantly brighten up a room and his smile was contagious.

We are all so busy today but Jeremy always made time for the people he cared about. I loved that about him. He was coming to visit me in DC next weekend and we had exchanged texts just Thursday about my new favorite hobby of playing paintball and said we would play together when I got back in town.

An all around great brother and it’s not fair that he’s taken from us this soon. We may never know what happened that night. However, I can only hope he’s up there with that grin on his in his face, looking down at us and sitting there with a cold one watching MNF in peace.

RIP brother.

I miss you and Love you so much. I hope that you know how much we all love and miss you down here.”

There is no word on how his body ended up in the Mississippi River. Police are continuing to investigate.