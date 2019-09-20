‘It’s really extraordinary,’ TBK Bank Sports Complex spikes Bettendorf investment

The numbers behind TBK's growth & the area surrounding it

Thousands of games translated into millions of dollars for the Quad Cities.

That’s the economic impact made in a little more than a year from the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Employees there say they’re years ahead of schedule in terms of growth.

They attribute that to its location off of Interstate 80 and its space that can be used year-round.

The 77-acre facility generated more investment quickly.

“We’ve had probably close to 3,000 baseball games just within our first year,” says Leslie Van Dyke, TBK Bank Sports Complex operations director.

The business is just over a year old but you might not be able to tell by the numbers.

“We’re probably five to seven years ahead of growth where we should be,” Van Dyke says.

More than 10,000 tournament games, more than 1,600 fitness members and tens of thousands of visitors

“Out of state, within the community, within the two states that make the Quad Cities as well as even further out,” Van Dyke says.

But the growth goes beyond TBK’s walls, bringing in more than $30 million in commercial development over the last year.

“It’s really extraordinary,” says Paul Rumler, president of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

He says the building has turned into a best case scenario for Bettendorf.

“We’ve been missing out on this piece of the tourism and sports opportunities that other communities have capitalized on,” Rumler says.

Now, they’ve brought in more than $13 million in tourism to the QCA.

“You can characterize the TBK Sports Complex as a catalytic project. It’s one of those transformational deals that it will attract investment because of the high traffic that is happening within that,” Rumler says.

It’s why Jake Eikenberry opened up here a month ago.

“I was absolutely surprised, especially when we had lines out the door it’s like, ‘Where do they come from?’ We’re right here on the outskirts,” says Eikenberry, who owns Freshii.

Van Dyke says they hope to continue growth through the region with their new leader, David Stow, next month.

Rumler says surrounding areas won’t slowing down any time soon, either.

“You see construction equipment, you see flags in the ground and dirt moving. So we know that in the next year there’s going to be a lot more happening in the area,” he says.